Kartmania 2013

Every year people at Kartmania mutter that there’s not much there, but it’s actually pretty good for a trade show in a niche industry – I went to a show for an industry that’s had quite a bit of mainstream buzz lately and it was about the same size despite being in Central London (it cost twice as much to get in). This was the 3D Printing show and they had an interesting format of media and trade days on Thursday and Friday then a public day on Saturday and no Sunday, that could be a good idea if Sunday is always quiet.



There’s usually a couple of club meetings on the same date and this time it was PFi and Shenington, but Martin Capenhurst is trying to build consistency by running on the last weekend of November each year, and I think last year’s problems with Silverstone have been ironed out so it sounds like the venue will stick.

There was something of a price war going on at Kartmania, with one importer selling a complete new Rotax kart for what I estimate to be about cost when you factor in overheads, and a competitor selling a similar outfit for hundreds of pounds below that! Good for consumers maybe but hopefully the businesses are sustainable so there is adequate support.

The new Karting magazine team were showing off designs and signing plenty of people up, that all looks promising. Vroom UK were due to have their first issue available at the show but their printer let them down, however, they were having constant meetings on their stand so all was not lost.

I heard the KartBoot was as busy as ever on Saturday but it was a bit quiet on Sunday. At least one team got rid of all their stuff on Saturday and went home.

A highlight of the weekend for many people were the prizegiving ceremonies. NKF had some brilliant prizes, and Nick Stanley of the CovKartSport series spoke about his MBE for services to karting. The honours system has been democratised in recent years and apparently if you write a letter about someone who you think deserves it they will be considered. I have an idea myself so I’ll post about the process once I’ve nominated him…