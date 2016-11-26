Mini X class approved for 2017

After the successful MSA new class homologation IAME UK can now confirm the introduction of the Mini X (X30 Mini) class from January 1st 2017.

Class Overview

11 YEARS OLD (year of 12th birthday)

NOVICE DRIVERS ALLOWED

136kg MINIMUM WEIGHT

125cc X30 ENGINE

TILLOTSON HW–34A (17mm VENTURI)

23.4mm EXHAUST RESTRICTOR

FULL SIZE CHASSIS

James Mills says the class will run with LGM as a tour and there is also talk of S1 guest appearances. There will be grids at TVKC and most likely the usual X30 strongholds.

The MSA say there are two more classes in the homologation process but they aren’t approved yet.

Engine and parts are available from stock, call 01636 626424 or see JM Engineering/IAME UK at Kartmania to reserve yours.