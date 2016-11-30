Let the MSA know your views on the starting procedure

The MSA has issued a consultation document regarding the start procedure, and whether UK starts should follow the CIK procedure.

The existing rule is:

(U)7.8. When the starter is satisfied that the karts are approaching the start line in correct formation, the starting signal will be given by extinguishing the red light or by raising the National flag. If a further lap is required the red lights will remain on or the flag will not be raised.

From 2018 the MSA are proposing to change this to:

(U)7.8. When the starter is satisfied that the karts are approaching the start line in correct position and at an acceptable speed, the starting signal will be given by extinguishing the red light (or by raising the National flag should a light failure occur). If a further lap is required the red lights will remain on or the flag will not be raised. Once the race start has been given drivers can break formation, but should this occur before the lights go out (i.e., drivers leave the corridors, or breaks formation, with the red lights on (7.5.1.)) then a ‘false start’ penalty will be applied (Q12.4.,Q12.5.).

If you’ve got any thoughts on this, please email the MSA before 31st January.