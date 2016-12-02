Latest decisions from the WMSC – Rookie award and tyres

At its meeting on 30th November 2016 in Vienna, Austria, the FIA World Motor Sport Council took the following decisions on the basis of the proposals of the International Karting Commission.

“Rookie Of The Year”

A new “Rookie of the Year” award will be presented to the driver who scored the highest number of points, taking into consideration all the results obtained during participation in the CIK-FIA World Championship and the CIK-FIA European Championship (OK class) from 2017. Drivers must be in their first year of competition and be no older than 16 years of age.

Tender Awards

Fuel

Panta has been selected for the exclusive supply of Fuel for the 2017 CIK-FIA Championships.

Tyres

Lecont * has been selected for the exclusive supply of approved tyres for Category I; 2017 CIK-FIA World and European Championships (OK class) and the 2017 CIK-FIA Endurance Championship.

* has been selected for the exclusive supply of approved tyres for Category I; 2017 CIK-FIA World and European Championships (OK class) and the 2017 CIK-FIA Endurance Championship. Vega * has been selected for the exclusive supply of approved tyres for Category II; 2017 CIK-FIA Junior World and European Championships (OK-Junior class).

* has been selected for the exclusive supply of approved tyres for Category II; 2017 CIK-FIA Junior World and European Championships (OK-Junior class). Bridgestone * has been selected for the exclusive supply of approved tyres for Categories III and IV; 2017 CIK-FIA KZ World and European Championships, 2017 CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy, 2017 KZ2 CIK-FIA European Championship and 2017 CIK-FIA KZ2 International Super Cup.

*Subject to the approval of CIK-FIA tyre homologation concerned.

Homologation procedure

It was decided to harmonise the entirety of the various CIK-FIA homologation processes with a three-year validity period and a clear approval procedure. The new homologation regulations will be available on www.cikfia.com during the month of January 2017.