Tiene leaves CRG

CRG and Felice Tiene have decided to end their collaboration that started back in 2006 and continued until the end of 2016, the season in which the Italian driver came 3rd at the OK World Championship in Bahrain.

The 25 year old driver from San Giuseppe Vesuviano (Napoli, Italy) Tiene has been part of CRG’s team since 2006 – with the only break in the 2009 season, and took several victories with the Italian outfit, including his most prestigious win: the KF2 World Cup in CRG’s triumphal run at Zuera back in 2012, when the Italian driver led Max Verstappen, Jordon Lennox-Lamb and Tom Joyner.

CRG thanks Felice Tiene for his precious collaboration during these years and for contributing with his sporting results to the promotion of the image of the Italian outfit.

P.S. He’s gone to BirelART…