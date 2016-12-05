News Roundup – 5th December 2016
BNL tyres, CRG personnel changes, Jonny Edgar, French Champs…
- BNL series to use Apex by Vega tyres in 2017. We received this via email and can’t find a web link, but you can email info@kartinggenk.be for more information.
- Marco Angeletti is CRG’s new marketing manager.
- French Championship & Cup for OK and OK-Junior – There’s three dates in the Championship, and a Cup at Le Mans which will also host the European Championship.
- Jonny Edgar is racing for Forza in 2017 in British, European and World Champs.
- Following the announcement that he’s leaving CRG, Felice Tiene has been announced at BirelART.