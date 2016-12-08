CIK age reduction – how it will work

Following the one-year reduction in the minimum age for Drivers who can access non-gearbox categories, International Karting Licenses for Drivers have been adapted from the 2017 season onwards.

The Junior categories are now accessible from the year of their 12th birthday and up to the year of their 14th birthday for Drivers holding a C-Junior license, and who exceed the minimum weight of 35kg.

The Senior non-gearbox categories are now accessible to Drivers from the year of their 14th birthday, the minimum weight being 40 kg. The C-Restricted license was created for Drivers up to 14 and 15 years old during the year driving karts without a gearbox. The C-Senior license covers, as in the past, all Drivers from the age of 15 during the year.

As from 1st January 2017, the CIK-FIA Championships, Cups and Trophies, as well as all International Races, are affected by this change.

The CIK regulations can be found here (PDF).

The MSA have confirmed how the rules will be applied in the UK.

Make sure to read the official regulations, but in summary, only drivers in OK and OK-Junior will be affected. Juniors will only be able to race from the year of their 12th birthday if they have an entry accepted to a CIK OK-Junior event. Likewise, Seniors will be allowed to race from the year of their 14th birthday if they have an entry to a CIK OK event.