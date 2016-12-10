Updated CIK bumpers in 2017

The CIK introduced new regulations in November 2016 to stop some manufacturers circumventing the movable bumper rules, and this will now be coming in to the UK. This means that some drivers will need to buy new upper and/or lower bumper bars.

The CIK said there were “several unsporting interpretations of the current regulation or significant differences in hardness of the material used”.

The MSA Scrutineers newsletter says:

Front fairings in 2017

As some of you may already be aware, the CIK have made some changes to their regulations regarding the fitment of the dismountable front fairing mounting kit. The intention of the MSA is that the changes will be adopted nationally with effect from March 2017 – and an announcement on this is anticipated shortly. The key change that will be adopted is that there will be a mandatory minimum gap between the back of the front fairing and the front of the front bumper bar (upper and lower) of 27mm at all points, as depicted in the diagram below. This is to ensure that there is enough free space for the fairing to move backwards into upon impact. This change may require some competitors to purchase new upper and/or lower bumper bars to comply with the 27mm gap, and the manufacturers are producing bars to a new specification to meet this requirement, although they will be marked with the same homologation number. We will be producing an information sheet advising competitors of the new requirements, the effect that it may have, and what they may need to do to ensure ongoing compliance and this will be available on the MSA website in the next few days.

