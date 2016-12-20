News Roundup – 20th December
Sorry for the lack of updates, I’ve been ill! Consequently I’m adding a bunch of updates as a roundup.
Have a great Christmas!
- The ABkC has announced a change in direction going forwards.
Publications
- New Kartcom News out with the World Champs reports.
- The CIK is gradually posting articles from the Best of 2016.
- December’s MSA Newsletter is out, with a useful outline of how drivers are affected by the new front bumper rules.
- The MSA has also published their annual report.
International
- Caio Collet joins All Road Management.
- Parma Karting has announced the dates of the Margutti Trophy and the Industrial Trophy.