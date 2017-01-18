Oliver Scullion hands over the management of F100

Within the last few days it has been announced that Oliver Scullion is stepping down from day to day management of the series and is handing over to a new team. His statement is here.

The new team has outlined how it will work:

F100 is pleased to announce the team that has come together and is tasked with taking F100 in to the future.

Firstly we would like to thank Oliver Scullion for all his hard work over the last few years in making F100 what it is today. All of us involved with the F100 team are active racing members of F100 and have the best interests of the series at heart. Without F100 we wouldn’t be able to enjoy our 7 weekend’s away racing, free from the real world, as with everyone else competing.

A number of people were selected by Oliver Scullion towards the end of last year, and these people have been working together with Oliver ever since, culminating in a long, constructive meeting this weekend gone.

Having been working with Oliver over the last few months, the scale of what is required to make F100 happen has taken us all by surprise and we are all shocked that Oliver has been able to sustain this level of work and commitment for so long and therefore find his recent decision understandable and without alternative. The reality is that F100 has become too big for any one man and this team is what is required to take things forward.

Oliver has now stepped down completely from all duties and responsibilities, and has handed F100 over to the team he assembled.

This team that forms the new management of F100 is, but not limited to, the following:-

Devinder Athwal

Simon Baker

Alex Cobb

Chris Derrick

Jay Fairbrass

James Fox

David Hogg

Nick Holland

Daniel Street

Chris Trott

Robert Walton

Tim Wickett

We must make it clear that in no way are any of the above named “in charge of” or “own” F100.

Each of these members welcomes friendly and constructive communication directly, but for official information regarding any F100 topics, we ask that people email the relevant address found on the website contact page, and we will reply promptly.

We would also like to point out that all members of the F100 Team receive no direct, or indirect benefits and are treated the same as all other F100 members. We will receive no monetary gain from our part of the F100 Team or for any duties undertaken away from the race weekends themselves in order to make them happen. Rest assured that should F100 come in to profit at any time, this will always be driven back in to the series to improve it further.

Registrations open 20:00 Tuesday 17th January 2017 and we look forward to seeing you all on track this year!