Hiltbrand wins the 2017 WSK Champions Cup in OK

World Champion Pedro Hiltbrand celebrated his move to the Tonykart factory by winning the Champions Cup, fighting off Millel, Taoufik and Travisanutto in the Final.

Qualifying

Hauger sets best time from the odds in OK at Adria

Karol Basz (Kosmic / Vortex) and Noah Milell (Kosmic / Vortex) were the first to set fast laps in the OK timed practice, followed by Niklas Kruetten (FA Kart / Vortex) in 2nd place, Marzio Moretti (Tony Kart / Vortex) and Adam Eteki (Zanardi / Parilla) in the top five. Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart / Vortex) went on to attack Basz, with Gianluca Petecof and Caio Collet (Birel ART / TM) completing the provisional top five. Dennis Hauger (CRG / Parilla) took the lead within 0.001s of one minute of the end of this first session. Hauger remained leader with a time of 48.361s ahead of Basz, Hiltbrand, Kruetten and Milell. Théo Nouet (Energy / Parilla) was 12th, Eteki 14th.



Victor Martins (Kosmic / Parilla) and Ulysses De Pauw (Kosmic / Parilla) quickly took the lead in the second timed session, but David Vidales (Tony Kart / Vortex) and Edoardo Morricone (Tony Kart / Vortex) challenged this supremacy. Isaac Blomqvist (Tony Kart / Vortex) and Paavo Tonteri (Tony Kart / Vortex) joined the pole fight, with Theo Pourchaire (Kosmic / Vortex) not far behind in the top five. De Pauw picked up the controls, Noah Watt (Tony Kart / Vortex) accelerated the pace, and Sami Taoufik (FA Kart / Vortex) took 2nd place. Taoufik finished 1st with 48.471s in front of De Pauw, Pourchaire, Lorenzo Travisanutto (Zanardi / Parilla) and Vidales. Martins finished 7th, ahead of Watt, and Clement Novalak (Tony Kart / Vortex) completed the top 10. Hauger remained the poleman of the category.

Heats

Basz and Hiltbrand outstrip the younger generation

With his three victories, Basz was the strong man of the qualifying stages in OK at the WSK Champions Cup. Hiltbrand returned to 2nd place with his series of 2nd places. The younger drivers, up from Juniors, but not always with sufficient consistency. Taoufik impressed before experiencing a drop in pace in his last race. He was ahead of De Pauw and the experienced Milell.

Pourchaire was very comfortable in his first event in the category; he was in 10th position in front of Collet. Kruetten was one of the revelations of the day with leading performances, 4th and 2nd, after a retirement in the first heat. Martins was also very delayed by a crash of which he was the victim in Heat 2 before going up to 4th in Heat 3. It was also complicated for Eteki, consistent in the top 10 in the first two races.

Prefinals

Prefinals for Milell and De Pauw

Taoufik quickly attacked Basz to take the lead in Prefinal A, while Hauger gave up before the start. Two drivers followed, and Milell attacked Taoufik. Basz had fallen to 5th position, while Rasmus Lindh (Ricciardo / TM) took 3rd ahead of Kiern Jewiss (Exprit / Vortex). Martins seemed to lack speed at the start of the race and had to give up 6th place to Tonteri. Eteki then moved up to 8th place ahead of Watt and Collet. Milell took 1st place on the 11th lap and was clearly ahead under the flag in front of Taoufik, Lindh, Basz and Jewiss. Martins took 6th position, Fin Kenneally (Energy / Vortex) qualified 12th, ahead of Eteki, in more trouble at the end.

Hiltbrand took the lead in Prefinal B, followed by De Pauw. Novalak passed Vidales and Pourchaire was 5th. Kruetten lost a lot of places at the start of the race. Vidales quickly moved to 4th position. The fastest driver on track, De Pauw attacked Hiltbrand on lap 10 and controlled the race until his victory. Pourchaire finished 4th in the wheeltracks of Novalak without being able to pass him. 5th place went to Travisanutto and Kruetten narrowly qualified in 15th.

Final

Basz had a tough start to the race, as did Pourchaire and their team-mate Milell took charge of the Final at Adria. But the competition was more pressing and, on the 7th lap, he had to give up the lead to Hiltbrand followed by Taoufik. Travisanutto and Tonteri had overtaken De Pauw, but he was gradually gaining ground, while Vidales climbed to 6th position. Taoufik passed Hiltbrand for the lead, but the defending World Champion replied and took off as the battle raged behind him. Travisanutto defeated Taoufik who was demoted to 6th, with De Pauw passing for 3rd in front of Milell and Novalak. Hiltbrand won despite the return of Travisanutto, with De Pauw rising to the third step of the podium. It was a half and half race for Martins in 8th at the finish, but who set the fastest lap. Eteki climbed from 25th to 16th, while Pourchaire had to settle for 21st place. Taoufik did not take the finish line.