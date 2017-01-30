Morozov holds off Henrion to win OK-Junior at Adria

Ilya Morozov was consistent throughout the meeting and took the win after coming to the front in the Prefinal, while the young British drivers Thompson, Edgar and O’Sullivan were easily in the front third of the field.

Qualifying

Rosso the poleman in Junior

Qualifying took place in the sun, but with still fresh temperatures of around 6 ° C. Genis Civico (Croc Promotions / TM) started like a cannonball in the first Junior session, while Evann Mallet (CRG / Parilla) and Mattia Michelotto (Zanardi / Parilla) led the chase. Mallet took the advantage 4s from the end, with Viktor Gustavsson (Tony Kart / Vortex) returning to 3rd. Francesco Pizzi (Luxor / LKE) and Jack Doohan (FA Kart / Vortex) then went up in the standings, but it was Ilya Morozov (Tony Kart / Vortex) who came closest to Civico. Mallet improved at the end of the session to ensure his leading position with 49.584s ahead of Civico, Giuseppe Fusco (Evokart / LKE), Morozov and Dino Beganovic (Tony Kart / Vortex).

Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart / Vortex) and Luigi Coluccio (Tony Kart / Vortex) were close at the top of the second session, with Leonardo Marseglia (Zanardi / Parilla) and Paul Aron (Tony Kart / Vortex) as well as Marius Zug (CRG / TM). Gillian Henrion (CRG / Parilla) waited until the last moment to give his best in the top three, while Jose Antonio Gomez Hernandez (CRG / Parilla) was 2nd. Rosso posted the best lap with 49.569s which allowed him to take pole position from Mallet. Gomez kept 2nd place in front of Kas Haverkort (CRG / Parilla), Henrion and Francesco Crescente (Birel ART / Parilla).

Heats

Mallet in 4th, and Rosso in 5th, deserved a better result from their performances as they each won three of their four races. Civico took control in front of Morozov and Henrion, already well in the fight with his new team, to the point that he skilfully won the last heat.

Prefinals

Zug and Morozov win the Prefinals

Civico and Rosso dominated Prefinal A until the final corner where they crashed. Zug seized the opportunity to win the race while Civico finished 6th and Rosso was eliminated. After a tough first lap, Henrion straightened the situation up from 7th position to 2nd position, long time holder of the best lap in the race. Gomez Hernandez recovered 3rd place ahead of Marseglia who had lacked speed until then.

There was a long duel at the front of Prefinal B between Fusco and Morozov, but their opponents took advantage to join them a few laps from the finish. Mallet spun and gave up before mid-race. Six drivers fought for victory during the last four laps. Morozov crossed the line as the winner but under investigation. Pavel Bulantsev (Tony Kart / Vortex) finished 2nd in front of Fusco, Beganovic and Zak O’Sullivan (FA Kart / Vortex), while Dan Skocdopole (FA Kart / Vortex) dropped to 7th and Pizzi 10th. Hadrien David (Zanardi / Parilla) completed a superb race going up nine places to finish 8th.

Final

Morozov resists Henrion

Henrion had briefly taken the lead at the start, but Zug, Morozov and Bulantsev overcame him. There was a good start to the race from David 11th, Jonny Edgar (Exprit / TM) 15th and Bosco 16th, while Harry Thompson (FA Kart / Vortex) was already 6th. Bulantsev tried to escape with Morozov, but Henrion managed to get back on the two Russians. The Frenchman first attacked Bulantsev before threatening Morozov very seriously. The latter, however, retained his advantage and won the race ahead of Henrion and Bulantsev. Zug, who remained in contact, finished 4th, far ahead of Thompson.