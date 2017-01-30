Rotax Grand Final chassis announced
The chassis partners for this year’s Rotax Max Grand Final at Portimao have been announced and will remain the same with:
- BirelART – Mini and DD2
- Praga – Micro and Junior
- Sodi – Senior and DD2 Masters
Minimax will no longer be on 950mm chassis:
An essential difference at the Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals 2017 will be the chassis frame for the Rotax 125 Mini MAX class. Due to the changed age limit (11–13 years of age) they will race with 1040 chassis to fit also tall drivers and to offer a more effective braking system for this age band.