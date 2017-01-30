Stan Pex wins KZ2 at Adria

CRG dominated the first international race of the year, the WSK Champions Cup at Adria, with Flavio Camponeschi splitting the Pex brothers on the Final podium.

Qualifying

Pole for Camponeschi and CRG

New Tonykart factory driver Matteo Vigano (Tony Kart / Vortex) was the first to go under the 49s mark in KZ2 Qualifying for the 2017 WSK Champions Cup at Adria, followed by Jérémy Iglesias (Formula K / TM). But everything was decided in the last two minutes. Flavio Camponeschi (CRG / TM) took the lead ahead of David Beckmann (CRG / TM). Iglesias then returned to 3rd place, followed by Jorrit Pex (CRG / TM) in the last metres, then Leonardo Lorandi (Tony Kart / Vortex) ahead of Vigano for 5th place. Rick Dreezen (Birel ART / Vortex) finished 7th, Felice Tiene (Birel ART / TM) 8th and Davide Foré (Righetti / Vortex) 10th. Camponeschi was the holder of the fastest time with 48.488s, 0.12s slower than the poleman in OK, also equipped with a factory CRG chassis.

Heats

Iglesias and Formula K lead KZ2

Iglesias won the first heat after a great duel with Camponeschi, while Jorrit Pex and Stan Pex finished ahead of Tiene. The starting procedure was not straightforward as the red flag was waved after three attempts. Apparently, some clutches did not appreciate the cold, unless that came from the inexperience of some drivers.

Camponeschi took the advantage in the second heat. The Italian managed a superb overtake on Iglesias and kept the lead until the finish while Jorrit and Stan Pex were threatening in the wake of the Frenchman. Tiene was 5th in the brawl with Vigano and Paolo Ippolito (Lenzo / LKE) finished 5th in front of Vigano and Tom Joyner (Zanardi / Parilla).

Iglesias won in the last heat after a good start which allowed him to escape. Camponeschi had to overtake Jorrit Pex before returning to the Formula K driver who managed to control the situation until the chequered. The top five of the race also gives the starting grid order for Sunday’s Prefinal with Stan Pex 4th and Vigano 5th.

Prefinal

The Pex brothers win a mad Prefinal

There was maximum suspense until the last of the 16 laps of the KZ2 Prefinal of the 2017 WSK Champions Cup. Iglesias conceded the lead by five places on lap 5. The new leader Camponeschi was then threatened by Stan Pex while Vigano joined in the fight in the top five. Stan Pex took the lead, then Iglesias skilfully took advantage of an aggressive pass for the lead to regain control on the penultimate lap. He was then overwhelmed by both Pex before seeing his chances fly away at the same time as his left rear wheel. Stan won in front of Jorrit Pex, Vigano finished 3rd while Dreezen moved up to 4th in front of Camponeschi. 7th place went to Ippolito followed by Tiene, who set the fastest time and climbed five positions. There was a very nice recovery of 12 places for Francesco Iacovacci (Luxor / LKE), in 8th.

Final

Stan Pex the winner in the Final in front of Camponeschi

Stan Pex confirmed his speed by leading the Final from start to finish. First followed by his brother Jorrit, it was then Vigano who came to join in in the fight before giving up with an engine failure. Camponeschi then started a superb comeback in which he posted the best lap to finish less than 5 tenths off the winner. Jorrit Pex took 3rd place ahead of Dreezen, very threatening at times. Iglesias had a fantastic comeback of 20 places after his retirement in the Prefinal and rejoined the top five in front of Foré. Also fast, Tiene gave up after Lorandi went over him.