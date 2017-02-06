De Pauw wins soggy OK race at Adria

As the competition returned to Adria for the second weekend in a row (and a weekend of testing before that) VDK’s Ulysse De Pauw took the OK win in the first round of the WSK Super Master Series.

Qualifying

Hiltbrand and Tonteri at the controls

Although still slippery, the Adria circuit continued to improve during the afternoon from the sun and many karts running in full qualifying practice. The drivers began to delay their entry on the track to better exploit their rain tyres at the end of the session.

Pedro Hiltbrand (Tony Kart / Vortex) took the lead on team-mate Clément Novalak (Tony Kart / Vortex) with 62.898s, while Lorenzo Travisanutto (Zanardi / Parilla) was followed by David Vidales (Tony Kart / Vortex), Ulysses De Pauw (Kosmic / Parilla) 5th and Callum Bradshaw (CRG / Parilla) 6th. Finlay Kenneally (Energy / Vortex) was 10th, Sami Taoufik (FA Kart / Vortex) 12th and Noah Watt (Tony Kart / Vortex) 15th.

Paavo Tonteri (Tony Kart / Vortex) was the fastest of the second session, his lap of 62.335s remained at the top of the board until the end. Victor Martins (Kosmic / Parilla) managed to reduce the gap by 0.125s, more than a tenth in front of Karol Basz (Kosmic / Vortex) and Ivan Shvetsov (Tony Kart / Vortex). Adam Eteki (Zanardi / Parilla) posted a beautiful 5th fastest time which should give him the opportunity to shine at the front in the heats. It was 8th for Caio Collet (Birel ART / TM), 9th for Dennis Hauger (CRG / Parilla).

Heats

Travisanutto faultless in the OK Heats

The track was always slippery and the day ended with pouring rain, but Travisanutto was able to post an impressive series of three victories in OK. With Novalak rising from 8th to 2nd place and Martins in 3rd position, the three most consistent drivers of this qualifying phase are shown. Poleman Tonteri dropped to 11th place and Hiltbrand to 15th. Behind in 4th was Shvetsov, while Hauger returned from 17th to 5th position. We should also note the good performance from Bradshaw in the top 10, while Eteki had nothing to lose during this difficult day in 12th. Among the other protagonists, one out of their three heats had heavy consequences.

Prefinals

OK Prefinals for Travisanutto and De Pauw

It was a confused start in the rain for Prefinal A in OK with the inside line going very early. Travisanutto kept the advantage, but Martins managed to regain 2nd place in the third corner, ahead of Basz. Hiltbrand went through the grass, then in the gravel arriving too quickly at the hairpin, which placed him under investigation. The gaps then increased rapidly. Travisanutto won 0.7s ahead of Martins, who set the fastest lap, with Basz distanced in 3rd. Hauger took 4th place, followed by Tonteri. Hiltbrand managed to get up to 9th, Rasmus Lindh (Ricciardo / TM) 11th and Niklas Kruetten (FA Kart / Vortex) 16th.

Luca Lippkau (Zanardi / Parilla) was leading the first lap of Prefinal B while Novalak was 5th. Shvetsov was 2nd in front of Perdana Minang (Kosmic / Parilla). Taoufik was 8th at a good distance from Vidales and Kenneally, the top 10. De Pauw continued his celebration and reached 2nd place three laps from the finish. The VDK Racing driver then rejoined Lippkau and won the race with great skill. Novalak managed to finish 3rd in front of Shvetsov and Isac Blomqvist (Tony Kart / Vortex).

Final

Big win for De Pauw and VDK Racing in the OK Final

Hiltbrand did not participate in the Final, excluded from his Prefinal for cutting off the track, and Kruetten did not eventually qualify because of a spoiler penalty. The rain persisted, accompanied by a cold wind, and the track was always soggy.

Travisanutto retained the lead in the Final, followed by De Pauw, Martins and Basz. Novalak went head-on at the hairpin, but managed to restart in last position, delaying Taoufikin his wake. De Pauw passed Travisanutto after three laps, and Vidales took 5th position. Davide Lombardo (CRG / Parilla) and Hauger fell to the bottom of the standings. Collet climbed nine places to 6th place ahead of Shvetsov. There was a superb start to the race for Eteki in 14th with a gain of 18 places.

In mid-race, Martins took 2nd place by passing Travisanutto. De Pauw was the winner with the fastest time, more than 4s ahead of his teammate Martins, followed by Travisanutto on the line. Basz and Vidales completed the top five, Collet took 6th place, and Justas Jonusis (DR / Parilla) 7th.

The order then evolved as Victor Martins did not climb on the podium, but was ranked 5th because of a spoiler penalty. Karol Basz scored the same penalty as did many other drivers. Vidales was 2nd in front of Jonusis, Collet 8th, Kenneally 9th and Eteki 10th.