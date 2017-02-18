Winter Cup News Updates

As usual at the Winter Cup there are several innovations in equipment and in regulations. There’s a new seat, a different Final selection procedure and news of the decreased age limits.

Jecko seats

Chiesa Corse has tested and approved the Jecko seats with the Zanardi factory. The leg support has been considerably improved by extending the side parts in an unusual way for karting, evoking the buckets seats of racing cars. The drivers appreciate the extra comfort, while the mechanics noted a slight increase in performance compared to the traditional seats. In OK and OK-Junior, it is however much harder for the driver to push and jump in his kart. Beyond an original look, the overall advantage will be checked during the season.

Super Heats

The idea comes from Marco Corberi, driven by the desire to test an intermediate solution that is more equitable, and less brutal than the Repechage or two Prefinals.

On Sunday morning, two more heats will be run for the top 2×34 of each category. Unlike the previous qualifying heats, they will not be run in groups, but in the order of the intermediate standings established on Saturday night. The scale will be identical with 0 points to the winner, 2 pts to the 2nd, 3 pts to the 3rd, etc. These points will be added to those of the qualifying heats to determine both the 34 finalists and the starting order of the final grid.

New age limits

Olivier Marechal says: “For the moment everything has gone well with the young juniors. Starts, like the running of the races, are no more risky than in previous years. It must be said that they are not novices. Even if they are very young, the Juniors already have good experience from 60 Mini, or in the corresponding national categories.”

“The rebalancing between OK and OK-Junior is taking place. The 2017 OK-Junior standard seems lower than in the past which is a very good thing. The champions must be measured above all in OK, so the Junior category has everything to gain by becoming a training stage again.”

Original text by Kartcom