Iglesias narrowly wins the Winter Cup from De Conto

In better weather than the previous races of 2017, Jeremy Iglesias was ahead at almost every stage in KZ2 at the Winter Cup but was challenged by Paolo De Conto in the Final.

Qualifying

Best time for Iglesias

Riccardo Longhi (Birel ART / TM), Jérémy Iglesias (Formula K / TM) and Rick Dreezen (Birel ART / Vortex) monopolised the top of the ranking of the first timed session in KZ2. Fabian Federer (CRG / TM) then joined the fastest, but it was Iglesias who set the fastest time with 46.745s ahead of Federer, Dreezen, Longhi and Marco Ardigo (Tony Kart / Vortex).

In the second session, Ben Hanley (Croc Promotions / TM), Andrea Dalé (CRG / TM) and Alessio Piccini (Tony Kart / Vortex) opened the scoring. Giuseppe Palomba (Intrepid / TM) came 3rd in front of Matteo Vigano (Tony Kart / Vortex). Hanley was the fastest in 46.901s ahead of Dalé and the surprising Tom Leuillet (Sodi / TM), with Palomba 4th and Vigano 5th.

Sodi led the third session, with Alex Irlando (Sodi / TM) ahead on the last lap, in front of Bas Lammers (Sodi / TM), while Fuoco was 3rd in front of Anthony Abbasse (Sodi / TM). 5th fastest time went to Felice Tiene (Birel ART / TM).

The track was slower in the later sessions with seven drivers from the first session in the top eight and Iglesias took pole position in KZ2 ahead of Federer, Dreezen and Longhi, with Irlando reaching the 5th place in the overall standings.

Heats

Iglesias’ advantage confirmed in KZ2

With his four straight victories, Iglesias did not leave any gap in the KZ2 Heats on Saturday night. It was Italy’s Longhi who came out 2nd in spite of Federer’s victories. In 4th position, Dreezen also progressed well, notably succeeding in winning in his last race. Abbasse was 7th in front of Hanley and De Conto. Leuillet finished in a formidable 12th place in the wake of Lammers in 10th and Ardigo 11th. His unfortunate crash with Douglas Lundberg (Sodi / TM) in 20th cost Irlando dear who dropped to 27th.

Super Heats

The idea came from track owner Marco Corberi, driven by the desire to test an intermediate solution that is more equitable, and less brutal than the Repechage or two Prefinals.

On Sunday morning, two more heats would be run for the top 2×34 of each category. Unlike the previous qualifying heats, they would not be run in groups, but in the order of the intermediate standings established on Saturday night. The scale would be identical with 0 points to the winner, 2 pts to the 2nd, 3 pts to the 3rd, etc. These points will be added to those of the qualifying heats to determine both the 34 finalists and the starting order of the final grid.

Sumptuous Super Heats in KZ2 for Federer and Longhi

This SH1 was a stunning race! Federer quickly took the lead while Abbasse and Iglesias competed for 2nd place. Lammers was in 4th place at the front of a formidable group including Hanley with four new tyres then Camponeschi 6th and Irlando in 7th with the best lap then Matteo Zanchi (Tony Kart / TM). Lammers and Irlando were among the drivers demoted by a penalty, maintained despite claims of injustice and were dropped to 17th and 18th.

Longhi dominated SH2 from start to finish, while De Conto was in perfect control of Dalé for 2nd place. Knocked at the start of the race, Dreezen returned to 4th in the wheeltracks of Dalé without being able to attack him. 5th for Ardigo, followed by the amazing Leuillet and Lundberg. Lundberg was penalised which sent him back to 23rd.

Iglesias remained on pole for the start of the Final alongside Longhi, Federer and Dreezen on the second row, then Abbasse and Camponeschi, Dalé and De Conto, Ardigo and Leuillet on the 5th line.

Final

Iglesias, finally!

It was a suspenseful Final in KZ2 at Lonato, despite the start-to-finish domination of Iglesias. The French driver saw his lead gradually reduce to the advantage of Federer, who almost joined him at the halfway point. But the other contenders had also regrouped and pressed more and more urgently. Lammers, improved, had moved up like a rocket from his 12th place on the grid. Dreezen and Longhi took charge first, then Abbasse had to give up his 4th place to his Dutch team-mate. De Conto then outbraked Federer on the 18th of the 22 laps, then Lammers passed him on the next lap, Federer’s resistance sending him off the track and losing five places.

Iglesias had regained a small margin, but De Conto returned to the charge in the final laps. The Formula K driver drew from his last reserves to maintain his advantage and crossed the finish line as a big winner 0.180s ahead of De Conto, backed by Lammers. Longhi took a beautiful 4th place, and Abbasse finished 5th in front of Camponeschi. With the fastest time, Patrick Hajek (Kosmic / Vortex) joined the top 10 ahead of Ardigo. Felice Tiene (Birel ART / TM) moved up from 33rd to 14th position. Leuillet suffered an attack from Andrea Dale and had to give up.