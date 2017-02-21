Thompson takes 2s Winter Cup win in OK-Junior

Harry Thompson of RFM took his first international win at the Winter Cup in OK-Junior at Lonato while Chris Lulham was also outstanding at Piers Sexton’s revitalised team but unfortunately didn’t finish.

Qualifying

Rosso the poleman in OK-Junior at the Winter Cup

Andrea Rosso (Tony Kart / Vortex) took the lead in the first session against Francesco Pizzi (Luxor / LKE). Leonardo Marseglia (Zanardi / Parilla) climbed to 3rd in front of Franco Colapinto (Tony Kart / Vortex). Rosso remained the fastest – 48.693s – 0.009s ahead of Pizzi. Roman Stanek (Kosmic / Vortex) narrowly placed 3rd in front of Marseglia.

Viktor Gustavsson (Tony Kart / Vortex) stayed ahead of the second session with a time of 48.714s ahead of Luca Bosco (Tony Kart / Vortex) and Jonny Edgar (Exprit / TM). But the opposition woke up at the end of the session with Gabriel Bortoleto (CRG / Parilla) 2nd by 0.05s and Chris Lulham (Tony Kart / Parilla) close in 3rd. Zane Maloney (FA Kart / Vortex) took 4th position in front of his teammate Harry Thompson (FA Kart / Vortex).

Rosso remained the poleman ahead of Pizzi and Gustavsson, with Bortoleto 4th and Lulham 5th. Jack Doohan (Tony Kart / Vortex) was ranked 8th, Bosco 9th and Stanek 10th.

Heats

Rosso still the leader in Junior at Lonato

Poleman Rosso took two wins and a 2nd place to stay in the lead of the Winter Cup in OK-Junior, but Britons Lulham and Thompson returned brilliantly to the top three. The Czech Stanek made a strong impression by winning his last two heats, which allowed him to rank 4th ahead of Marseglia. Franco-Italian Bosco continued his momentum in 8th place, while Evann Mallet (CRG / Parilla) climbed from 31st to 13th.

Super Heats

The idea came from track owner Marco Corberi, driven by the desire to test an intermediate solution that is more equitable, and less brutal than the Repechage or two Prefinals.

On Sunday morning, two more heats would be run for the top 2×34 of each category. Unlike the previous qualifying heats, they would not be run in groups, but in the order of the intermediate standings established on Saturday night. The scale would be identical with 0 points to the winner, 2 pts to the 2nd, 3 pts to the 3rd, etc. These points will be added to those of the qualifying heats to determine both the 34 finalists and the starting order of the final grid.

Junior Super Heats for Rosso and Lulham

Rosso won SH1 with the fastest time against Marseglia and Bortoleto, while Thompson dropped to 4th. Mallet moved up to 5th, and Hadrien David (Zanardi / Parilla) 9th.

Lulham won by a large margin in SH2, 3.2s ahead of Edgar, then Bosco. Maloney finished 4th in front of Stanek. Dexter Patterson (Birel ART / TM) gained 11 places to finish in the top 10.

In the overall ranking, Rosso was of course the leader of the category ahead of Lulham, Thompson, Marseglia and Stanek. Bosco was 7th, Mallet 13th and David 20th.

Final

Thompson wins 2017 Winter Cup in Junior

The OK-Junior Final of the 22nd Winter Cup took place in three stages. Rosso first took the lead, followed by Thompson. Then Lulham gradually regained his peak performance by aligning fastest laps in mid-race. Returning to 2nd, he tried several attacks on Rosso who was retaliating.

The Italian defended his position as much as expected three laps before the finish, which allowed Thompson to return to the top two. Rosso and Lulham crashed and stayed at the side of the track while Thompson flew to victory by more than 2s ahead of Colapinto. Marseglia moved up to 3rd position ahead of Maloney and Edgar.