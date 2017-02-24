Change in date for the Academy Trophy

Due to exceptional circumstances, the CIK-FIA has been forced to move the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy Competition originally scheduled to take place at Wackersdorf (DEU) on 10th September 2017.

This Competition will take place on 2nd July 2017 at Le Mans ( FRA), in the framework of the CIK-FIA European Championships for the categories OK, OK-Junior and KZ2.

Wackersdorf will still host the CIK-FIA KZ World Championship and the CIK-FIA KZ2 International Super Cup on 10th September 2017.

New Academy Trophy dates