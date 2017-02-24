Kartcom News No. 29 out now!

Still earlier in 2017! This statement can be applied both to the launch of the international season and to the age of the OK-Junior and OK drivers. The 2017 calendar started at the end of January with the WSK Champions Cup on the Adria circuit, followed by a week later by the first WSK Super Master Series event on the same track.

Although the numbers were up to par, with the presence of most of the drivers and teams, the weather proved to be too extreme for kart racing. The cold of the Champions Cup was succeeded by the constant and very cool humidity of the Super Master Series. In the memory of a specialist, there had not been a competition run entirely on rain tyres for several decades. This was probably not the best debut for young drivers learning about OK-Junior aged under 12 years or OK at under 14 years…

Read more in Kartcom News No. 29: