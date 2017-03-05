Buckmore S1 date changes to Rowrah

The Super One Series 2017 Calendar is having to be reset due to the unprecedented popularity of this year’s series.

The very high numbers of entrants expected at the Buckmore Park round on 22/23 April exceeds the circuit capacity and therefore the scheduled round for Buckmore Park is being moved to Rowrah on the same dates.

Managing Director Steve Hollman of Buckmore Park Karting Ltd explained:

“We had just over 200 entries last year and it was a superb event – we were all looking forward to running it again. Unfortunately, other activities are being held during April by our neighbours – including over 3,000 visitors to the local church – and with the entry uptake nudging 250, we have had to ask the organisers to give us a rain check for 2017. We hope to return to the Super One calendar next year.”

John Hoyle of Super One said:

“We have been very pleased with the huge numbers of registrations in this year’s series, so much so that we have started reserve lists in some classes. But this has had the side effect of overwhelming the capacity at Buckmore Park. We sympathise with their dilemma and have taken urgent steps to move the round to Rowrah. We are very grateful to Cumbria Kart Club for stepping in at short notice. We hope the change in venue does not significantly impact on our customers and apologise for any inconvenience.”