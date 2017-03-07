Events and Clubs News Roundup – 7th March

As there hasn’t been enough interest in the Senior Max class at the dedicated O Plate meeting at Rowrah, the Senior Max O Plate will now be at Clay Pigeon, as announced by Colin Wright on the FEKC Facebook Group.

Rumours of the demise of Llandow Kart Club have been exaggerated, but they do need entries for the Celtic Challenge to be able to continue. See their Facebook Page for more info.

RGMMC (Euromax, X30 Euro Challenge) will now be running the Spanish Championship.

Rotax have announced the first Rotax Grand Festival to take place at Speedworld in Austria on 13th August, for Micro, Mini and Junior Max.