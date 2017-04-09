Brits Abroad: WSK Super Master Series at Sarno

The temperature was up past 25℃ at Sarno for the last round of the main WSK series and the races were fairly lively with a lot of DNFs.

OK

Tom Joyner was stretchered off after a crash at the start of Prefinal A, so didn’t compete in the Final.

Fin Kenneally finished 17th in the Final after getting into the top four at the start.

Callum Bradshaw gained 14 places in the Final to finish 8th.

OK Junior

Chris Lulham was on pole for the Final after winning Prefinal A, but went off on the fourth lap along with O’Sullivan.

Zak O’Sullivan was 2nd on the grid for the Final after winning Prefinal B, but went off on the fourth lap along with Lulham.

Harry Thompson went out on lap 5 of the Final, but finished 4th in the points.

Dexter Patterson was the only Brit left in the Final after the opening laps, he started 12th and came home 7th.

Jonny Edgar didn’t finish Prefinal B after fighting for the lead, so didn’t compete in the Final. He had been 2nd in the Intermediate Ranking behind the new Champion Andrea Rosso.

