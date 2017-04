F100 has announced a special event at Fulbeck on 30th April, which will be a Festival designed to allow drivers new to the Formula and experienced entrants to mix, and most attractively to have a go in some of the most exciting machines in motorsport.

Members can attend free of charge, and the cost for non-members is £30 to attend and £30 to test a kart.

Visit the website for more information and to book.