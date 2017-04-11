Race Report: Tuto Super One Series Round 2, Rissington

The TKMs took part in their second round and the Rotax 177s and Honda Cadets their first at Rissington with summer temperatures warming the panoramic Cotswolds track.

Koden helmets is supporting Super One with a carbon fibre helmet for the winners and an extra prize for the most podiums, as well as the Koden Academy which awards drivers wearing Koden helmets £100, £75 or £50 for podium positions, with Abbi Pulling in Junior TKM being the biggest beneficiary so far.

MSA Junior TKM National Championship

Abbi Pulling took two strong wins at Rissington, five and six seconds ahead respectively.

Charlie Mann took pole on Saturday morning 11 hundredths ahead of Pulling then Mann went on to win both heats although with Pulling running him very close.

In Final 1, Archie Strong, who started 3rd, leapfrogged both Mann and Pulling at the start and led for four laps while Pulling worked her way back from 4th to the lead. Strong, Mann and Welham had turns in 2nd before James Pashley secured it but Welham received a driving exclusion after finishing 7th. Mann completed the podium.

In Final 2 Pulling led all the way while a battle raged for 2nd between Strong, Mann, Archie Albone, Kurt Roberts and Theo Hesketh, with Roberts taking the runner-up spot and Hesketh gaining 11 places to take 3rd, which was settled on the last lap.

Pulling now leads the Championship by five points from Ross Deal with Pashley 10 points behind that.

MSA Senior TKM National Championship

Adam Sparrow and Matthew Allnutt were 1st and 2nd in the first Final then swapped places in Final 2 at the front of the 43-kart field.

Sparrow headed Timed Qualifying 5 hundredths ahead of Peter Newman with Allnutt in 4th, then Sparrow won his two heats with Stephen Letts winning the other, but Max Goldsmith’s 2nd and 4th gave him 2nd on the Final 1 grid ahead of Letts. Allnutt was down in 11th after problems in his 2nd heat.

There were four different leaders and five changes of lead during the 18 laps of Final 1 – Sparrow, Letts, Sam Fowler and James Mills all up front before Sparrow managed to hold on to it for the last five laps. Allnutt gained three places to take 2nd on the last lap and Mills did likewise for 3rd.

In Final 2 Sparrow led for four laps before Allnutt took over, with Simon Vercoe then Fowler running 2nd before Sparrow passed Fowler in the closing laps.

ABkC Honda Cadet National Championship

Joshua McLean took both Final wins at Rissington for the first round of the year for Honda Cadet, where there were 42 entries requiring a Repechage.

Archie Brown qualified on pole from Alfie Rigby and rookie Oliver Stewart while the heat wins went to Harvey Charter, Oliver Bearman and James Walker, with Charter taking pole for Final 1 by virtue of his 2nd place in his other heat.

Charter ended up 11th after the start of Final 1 where Walker took the lead initially before Brown led for much of the race, with McLean glued to his bumper, making his move to win on the last lap.

McLean led the whole of Final 2 but only got away from the pack during the lkast lap jostling for position. Oliver Greenall had been 2nd for most of the race with Coskun Irfan taking 3rd. The result remains provisional due to an appeal to the Motor Sports Council over one of the black flags during the race.

ABkC Formula Rotax Max 177 National Championship

The 177 class is back in Super One for a three-round Championship, with the other rounds being at Whilton Mill and Shenington where the winner will receive a ticket to the Grand Final at Portimao in Portugal in November, or a new Rotax Evo engine, supported by J.A.G.

The O Plate Chris Thomas won everything, including both Finals, with James Beacroft and Tony Dickinson vying for 2nd place. Dickinson was a solid 2nd in Final 1, but in Final 2 he came off at the start leaving 2nd to Beacroft, with Buster Mepham taking 3rd from Marcus Bazley early on.

Thompson is now eight points ahead of Beacroft in the Championship, followed by Mepham and Dickinson.

Results

Tuto MSA TKM Junior National Championship

Final 1 (18 laps): 1 Abbi Pulling (Tal-Ko), 2 James Pashley (Jade), 3 Charlie Mann (Tal-Ko), 4 Archie Strong (Jade), 5 Ross Deal (Tal-Ko), 6 Kurt Roberts (Jade)

Final 2 (18 laps): 1 Pulling, 2 Roberts, 3 Theo Hesketh (Tonykart), 4 Archie Albone (Tonykart), 5 Deal, 6 Alexander Page (Tonykart)

Provisional Championship Points Standings

1 Abbi Pulling 360

2 Ross Deal 255

3 James Pashley 344

4 Kurt Roberts 339

5 Theo Hesketh 334

6 Archie Strong 312

Tuto MSA TKM Senior National Championship

Final 1 (18 laps): 1 Adam Sparrow (Tal-Ko), 2 Matthew Allnutt (Tonykart), 3 James Mills (Tonykart), 4 Simon Vercoe (Tal-Ko), 5 Matthew Taylor (Tonykart), 6 Harry Moore (Jade)

Final 2 (18 laps): 1 Allnutt, 2 Sparrow, 3 Sam Fowler (Jade), 4 Stephen Letts (Tonykart), 5 Mills, 6 Taylor

Provisional Championship Points Standings

TBA

ABkC Honda Cadet National Championship

Final 1 (16 laps): 1 Joshua McLean (Zip), 2 Archie Brown (Synergy), 3 James Walker (Synergy), 4 Oliver Greenall (Project One), 5 Coskun Irfan (Synergy), 6 Lucas Ellingham (Zip)

Final 2 (16 laps): 1 McLean, 2 Greenall, 3 Irfan, 4 Ellingham, 5 Walker, 6 Brown.

Provisional Championship Points Standings

TBA

ABkC Formula Rotax 177 National Championship

Final 1 (18 laps): 1 Chris Thomas (Tonykart), 2 Tony Dickinson (Gillard), 3 James Beacroft (Kosmic), 4 Buster Mepham, 5 Marcus Bazley, 6 Lee Hodge (Kosmic)

Final 2 (18 laps): 1 Thomas, 2 Beacroft, 3 Mepham, 4 Darren Rich (Tonykart), 5 Bazley, 6 Alexander Luck

Provisional Championship Points Standings

1 Chris Thomas 196

2 James Beacroft 188

3 Buster Mepham 178

4 Tony Dickinson 175

5 Alexander Luck 172

6 Marcus Bazley 170